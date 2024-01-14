Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Director Sells $15,310.50 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) Director Deirdre Somers sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $15,310.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,174.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. Enfusion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.95 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enfusion in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 713,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
