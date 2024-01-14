Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Director Sells $15,310.50 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) Director Deirdre Somers sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $15,310.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,174.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enfusion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. Enfusion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.95 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENFN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enfusion

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enfusion in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 713,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enfusion

(Get Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.