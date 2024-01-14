Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $110.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.97. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $260.98.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

