EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM opened at $307.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.34. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $385.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.50.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.07.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

