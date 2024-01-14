Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

