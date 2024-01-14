Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $65,032.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,210.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,962 shares of company stock worth $289,162. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.36 million, a P/E ratio of -19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

