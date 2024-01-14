Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.36

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.36 and last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 4653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $579.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,203,000 after buying an additional 652,640 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,813,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after buying an additional 244,809 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3,657.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 128,807 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.