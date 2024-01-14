Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Raised to C$29.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 223.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price target on Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.89.

FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

