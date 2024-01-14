Financial Survey: KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) and Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) and Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KORE Group and Inventergy Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $268.45 million 0.31 -$106.20 million ($2.48) -0.39 Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inventergy Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORE Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -75.83% -55.37% -12.23% Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of KORE Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for KORE Group and Inventergy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

KORE Group presently has a consensus price target of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 191.61%.

Summary

Inventergy Global beats KORE Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

