First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.56

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.56 and last traded at $80.35, with a volume of 36321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.06.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Capital Strength ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.