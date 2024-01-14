First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.56

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.56 and last traded at $80.35, with a volume of 36321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.06.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,632.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

