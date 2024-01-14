First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.02

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 46271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 658.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 107,090 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,380,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

