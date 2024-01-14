First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.53

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 37654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

