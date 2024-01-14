First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.53

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 37654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
