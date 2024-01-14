Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) versus QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Flywire and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flywire -2.92% -1.96% -1.51% QuinStreet -13.35% -29.48% -20.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Flywire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Flywire shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of QuinStreet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flywire $289.38 million 8.68 -$39.35 million ($0.11) -188.07 QuinStreet $580.62 million 1.10 -$68.87 million ($1.38) -8.49

This table compares Flywire and QuinStreet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Flywire has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QuinStreet. Flywire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuinStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Flywire and QuinStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flywire 0 2 11 1 2.93 QuinStreet 0 2 3 0 2.60

Flywire presently has a consensus target price of $34.92, indicating a potential upside of 68.79%. QuinStreet has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.52%. Given Flywire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Flywire is more favorable than QuinStreet.

Volatility and Risk

Flywire has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flywire beats QuinStreet on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. The company was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It serves financial and home services industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

