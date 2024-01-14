Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.00

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 1451072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Frontline Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.05.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 71.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

