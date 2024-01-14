G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Up 155.9% in December

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 155.9% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
G Mining Ventures Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMINF opened at C$1.27 on Friday. G Mining Ventures has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.93.
