Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.82 and last traded at C$9.92. 311,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,006,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

Galaxy Digital Stock Down 5.5 %

Insider Activity at Galaxy Digital

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 3.23.

In related news, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$400,000.00. In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$400,000.00. Also, Director Erin Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.34, for a total transaction of C$124,080.00. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Galaxy Digital

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.