General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Cut by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,432,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 20,700.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 660,761 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $254.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $261.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.81.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.77.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

