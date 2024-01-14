Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $547.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $487.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.19. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $553.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,216 shares of company stock valued at $60,120,750 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

