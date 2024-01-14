Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.25

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.25 and last traded at $88.55, with a volume of 26916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.30.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GKOS

Glaukos Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.20.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $4,856,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $49,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $4,856,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,787 shares of company stock worth $20,104,119 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 0.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Glaukos by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.