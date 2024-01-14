Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.20

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 41299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $728.68 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,916,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,837,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 169,051 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,604,000.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

