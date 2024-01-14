Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.20

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 41299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $728.68 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Cybersecurity ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- What are dividend payment dates?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.