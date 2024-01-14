Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EFAS opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

