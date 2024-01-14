Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ EFAS opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $14.78.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile
The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
- How to Invest in Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.