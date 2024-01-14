Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.52

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.14, with a volume of 2265610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.
Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 7.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
