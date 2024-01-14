Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.52

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.14, with a volume of 2265610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.