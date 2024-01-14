Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a market cap of $48.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.24. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Globus Maritime

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the second quarter worth $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Maritime during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

