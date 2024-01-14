Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Globus Maritime Price Performance
NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a market cap of $48.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.24. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.15.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter.
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
