GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Raised to $7.50 at Truist Financial

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.87.

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.33.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.52 million. GoodRx had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.25%. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoodRx

In other GoodRx news, insider Scott Wagner purchased 21,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,715.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 129,888 shares of company stock valued at $686,705. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 112,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,202,061 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 459.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after buying an additional 2,160,541 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,866,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

