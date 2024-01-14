Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,070,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after buying an additional 1,235,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after buying an additional 1,016,960 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.05.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $264.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $266.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.44 and a 200 day moving average of $244.65.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

