Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.61

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 17059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.