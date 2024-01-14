Head-To-Head Analysis: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) versus Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Sprott and Argo Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sprott
|$139.78 million
|6.28
|$17.63 million
|$1.56
|21.79
|Argo Blockchain
|$58.58 million
|1.87
|-$240.24 million
|N/A
|N/A
Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Sprott and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sprott
|26.81%
|13.73%
|10.33%
|Argo Blockchain
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for Sprott and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sprott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Argo Blockchain
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
Argo Blockchain has a consensus price target of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 9.48%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Sprott.
Risk & Volatility
Sprott has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Sprott beats Argo Blockchain on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Sprott
Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
