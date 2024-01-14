Head to Head Analysis: CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) versus Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Four Corners Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $563.01 million N/A -$93.48 million N/A N/A Four Corners Property Trust $223.19 million 10.22 $97.77 million $1.08 23.31

Analyst Ratings

Four Corners Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CBL & Associates Properties and Four Corners Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.55%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -0.43% -1.26% -0.17% Four Corners Property Trust 38.62% 7.85% 4.08%

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats CBL & Associates Properties on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties



CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About Four Corners Property Trust



FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

