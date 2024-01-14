Head to Head Analysis: New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) vs. Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF)

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -52.91% -49.16% New Found Gold N/A -130.85% -101.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gold Reserve and New Found Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A New Found Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

New Found Gold has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.90%. Given New Found Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

19.3% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Reserve and New Found Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $470,000.00 612.13 -$8.60 million ($0.24) -12.04 New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.35) -9.46

Gold Reserve has higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold. Gold Reserve is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Found Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gold Reserve beats New Found Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. Gold Reserve Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

