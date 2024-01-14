Head-To-Head Comparison: Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) versus ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.3%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 2,200.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out -363.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ARMOUR Residential REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ares Commercial Real Estate and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 6 0 0 2.00 ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 2 0 0 2.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus price target of $10.42, indicating a potential upside of 1.43%. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.73%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 3.27% 9.55% 2.79% ARMOUR Residential REIT -26.47% 15.66% 1.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $106.85 million 5.20 $29.78 million $0.06 171.20 ARMOUR Residential REIT $228.43 million 4.24 -$229.93 million ($1.32) -14.99

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Commercial Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate



Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT



ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

