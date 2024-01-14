Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE HR opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.85. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -172.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,926,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,405,000 after buying an additional 297,603 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,690,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,136,000 after buying an additional 1,010,841 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.