Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HDELY. HSBC upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. Heidelberg Materials has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

