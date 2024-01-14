Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 158.5% from the December 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

