HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Shares Down 5.3%

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.06 and last traded at C$5.15. 228,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 948,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Down 11.0 %

About HIVE Digital Technologies

The firm has a market capitalization of C$425.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.24.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

