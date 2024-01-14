Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Update

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,600 shares, a growth of 161.4% from the December 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hoth Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %
Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.61.
Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.
