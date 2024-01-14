Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 8.3%

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$13.49 and last traded at C$13.81. Approximately 431,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,383,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.06.

Hut 8 Stock Down 11.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 613.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.05.

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.35) by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$16.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.60 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 110.59% and a negative return on equity of 122.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

