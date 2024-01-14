IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Trading 11.7% Higher

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) shares traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.57 and last traded at C$3.53. 626,391 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 589,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IMG. Bank of America upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.13.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$301.19 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 14.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.1996257 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Further Reading

