IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 17,334 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NIO opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.01.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

