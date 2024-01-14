IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 606 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 455.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1,278.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALLETE stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $66.69.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.72 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

