IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 899 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 12.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth $522,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 206,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth $1,838,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

PNM Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE PNM opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.37. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.51 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

