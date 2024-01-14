IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,641,000 after purchasing an additional 191,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.10. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,779 shares of company stock worth $2,699,406 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

