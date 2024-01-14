ING Groep NV Cuts Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 87.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 32.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $49.16.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

