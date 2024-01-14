ING Groep NV Cuts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HWM opened at $55.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

