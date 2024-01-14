ING Groep NV Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 445.83, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

