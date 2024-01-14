ING Groep NV Invests $2.66 Million in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after acquiring an additional 943,718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,243,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

BR stock opened at $202.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.97 and a fifty-two week high of $207.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.