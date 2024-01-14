ING Groep NV Invests $2.77 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $421,245.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,357,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $421,245.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,357,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $578.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $573.33 and a 200-day moving average of $523.59. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.10 and a fifty-two week high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.58.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

