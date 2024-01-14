ING Groep NV Purchases New Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after buying an additional 196,915 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $792,639,000 after buying an additional 33,066 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $561,224,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDY opened at $440.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.22 and a 200-day moving average of $406.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TDY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

