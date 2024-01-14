ING Groep NV Purchases New Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,918 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

PTC Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.44 and a twelve month high of $176.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,642,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.