ING Groep NV Reduces Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.9 %

FE opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

