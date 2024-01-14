ING Groep NV Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,589 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 14,911 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in HP were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in HP by 1.0% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.81 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

