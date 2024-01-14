ING Groep NV Sells 14,000 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

ING Groep NV cut its position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lazard were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,191,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 6,544.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 480,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 473,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lazard by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,677 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lazard by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 668,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,398,000 after acquiring an additional 329,631 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. Lazard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently -169.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lazard from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Lazard from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

